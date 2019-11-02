Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

– It’s all over! Chiefs beat Pirates 4-2 on penalties to advance to the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout

– Parker for Chiefs. SCORES

– Mabaso for Pirates. SAVED

– Manyama for Chiefs. SCORES

– Motshwari for Pirates. SAVED

– Billiat for Chiefs. SCORES

– Mhango for Pirates. SCORES

– Cardoso for Chiefs. SCORES

= Jele for Pirates. SCORES

– 120 minutes of football fails to produce a winner. Penalties will decide the outcome of the match

– 27′ Mhango’s shot is saved by Akpeyi

– 20′ Nurkovic shoots wide from close range

– 19′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 17′ corner kick for Pirates

– 16′ Akpeyi does well to deny Makaringe from close range

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time of extra-time. Score: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Orlando Pirates

– 10′ GOAAAL! Mhango grabs the equaliser for Pirates with a cool finish!

– 7′ Pirates appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 4′ GOAAAL! Cardoso makes it 2-1 for Chiefs from the penalty spot!

2′ PENALTY for Chiefs! For Mabaso’s handball inside the box

– We’re off to extra-time

– referee blows his whistle for the full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 90′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 89′ corner kick for Pirates

– 88′ Sandilands does well to parry away Billiat’s goal-bound corner kick

– 84′ Zuma shoots wide from long range

– 78′ free kick for Pirates in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick

– 77′ Akpeyi does well to parry the ball away for a corner kick

– 75′ referee stops play for Sandilands to receive medical assistance

– 73′ Substitution for Pirates: Pule makes way for Abel Mabaso

– 72′ corner kick for Pirates and it turns into another one

– 68′ chance for Chiefs, but Billiat doesn’t connect well with the ball

– 61′ GOAAAL! Castro grabs the equaliser for Chiefs from close range!

– 58′ Substitution for Pirates: Paseka Mako comes on for Dlamini

–– 57′ Cardoso shoots wide from close range

– 55′ This time it’s Pirates who appeal for the penalty and again the referee waves play on

– 53′ Chiefs appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 50′ RED CARD! Dube is given his marching orders for a second bookable offence!

– the second half is underway

Substitution for Chiefs: Katsande makes way for Dumisani Zuma

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Orlando Pirates

– 35′ GOAAAL! Makaringe breaks the deadlock by firing home from close range. Lorch with an assist

– 33′ Lorch is booked for a foul on Billiat

– 26′ Castro is denied by Sandilands

– 18′ Blom is booked for a foul on Maela

– kick off

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Blom, Katsande, Maluleka, Manyama, Nurković, Billiat, Castro

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Jele, Maela, Nyauza, Dube, Motshwari, Makaringe, Pule, Lorch, Dlamini, Mabasa

Amakhosi come into this encounter as favourites having won five successive matches across all competitions.