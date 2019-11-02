Telkom Knockout News 2.11.2019 02:30 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates renew their rivalry in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this afternoon.

– It’s all over! Chiefs beat Pirates 4-2 on penalties to advance to the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout

– Parker for Chiefs. SCORES

– Mabaso for Pirates. SAVED

– Manyama for Chiefs. SCORES

– Motshwari for Pirates. SAVED

– Billiat for Chiefs. SCORES

– Mhango for Pirates. SCORES

– Cardoso for Chiefs. SCORES

= Jele for Pirates. SCORES

– 120 minutes of football fails to produce a winner. Penalties will decide the outcome of the match

– 27′ Mhango’s shot is saved by Akpeyi

– 20′ Nurkovic shoots wide from close range

– 19′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 17′ corner kick for Pirates

– 16′ Akpeyi does well to deny Makaringe from close range

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time of extra-time. Score: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Orlando Pirates

– 10′ GOAAAL! Mhango grabs the equaliser for Pirates with a cool finish!

– 7′ Pirates appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 4′ GOAAAL! Cardoso makes it 2-1 for Chiefs from the penalty spot!

2′ PENALTY for Chiefs! For Mabaso’s handball inside the box

– We’re off to extra-time

– referee blows his whistle for the full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 90′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 89′ corner kick for Pirates

– 88′ Sandilands does well to parry away Billiat’s goal-bound corner kick

– 84′ Zuma shoots wide from long range

– 78′ free kick for Pirates in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick

– 77′ Akpeyi does well to parry the ball away for a corner kick

– 75′ referee stops play for Sandilands to receive medical assistance

– 73′ Substitution for Pirates: Pule makes way for Abel Mabaso

– 72′ corner kick for Pirates and it turns into another one

– 68′ chance for Chiefs, but Billiat doesn’t connect well with the ball

– 61′ GOAAAL! Castro grabs the equaliser for Chiefs from close range!

– 58′ Substitution for Pirates: Paseka Mako comes on for Dlamini

– 57′ Cardoso shoots wide from close range

– 55′ This time it’s Pirates who appeal for the penalty and again the referee waves play on

– 53′ Chiefs appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 50′ RED CARD! Dube is given his marching orders for a second bookable offence!

– the second half is underway

Substitution for Chiefs: Katsande makes way for Dumisani Zuma

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Orlando Pirates

– 35′ GOAAAL! Makaringe breaks the deadlock by firing home from close range. Lorch with an assist

– 33′ Lorch is booked for a foul on Billiat

– 26′ Castro is denied by Sandilands

– 18′ Blom is booked for a foul on Maela

– kick off

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Blom, Katsande, Maluleka, Manyama, Nurković, Billiat, Castro
Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Jele, Maela, Nyauza, Dube, Motshwari, Makaringe, Pule, Lorch, Dlamini, Mabasa

Amakhosi come into this encounter as favourites having won five successive matches across all competitions.

Chiefs are hoping to go all the way and win the title and also end their four-year trophy drought.

Having beaten Highlands Park 1-0 midweek, Pirates will be hoping to continue their winning ways by getting one over their Soweto rivals today.

The Buccaneers were beaten in last season’s Telkom Knockout final and they are looking to go one step further by claiming their second title and also end their five-year trophy drought.

