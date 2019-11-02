Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

– It’s all over! Chiefs beat Pirates 4-2 on penalties to advance to the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout
– Parker for Chiefs. SCORES
– Mabaso for Pirates. SAVED
– Manyama for Chiefs. SCORES
– Motshwari for Pirates. SAVED
– Billiat for Chiefs. SCORES
– Mhango for Pirates. SCORES
– Cardoso for Chiefs. SCORES
= Jele for Pirates. SCORES
– 120 minutes of football fails to produce a winner. Penalties will decide the outcome of the match
– 27′ Mhango’s shot is saved by Akpeyi
– 20′ Nurkovic shoots wide from close range
– 19′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position
– 17′ corner kick for Pirates
– 16′ Akpeyi does well to deny Makaringe from close range
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time of extra-time. Score: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Orlando Pirates
– 10′ GOAAAL! Mhango grabs the equaliser for Pirates with a cool finish!
– 7′ Pirates appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on
– 4′ GOAAAL! Cardoso makes it 2-1 for Chiefs from the penalty spot!
2′ PENALTY for Chiefs! For Mabaso’s handball inside the box
– We’re off to extra-time
– referee blows his whistle for the full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates
– 3 minutes of added time to be played
– 90′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 89′ corner kick for Pirates
– 88′ Sandilands does well to parry away Billiat’s goal-bound corner kick
– 84′ Zuma shoots wide from long range
– 78′ free kick for Pirates in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick
– 77′ Akpeyi does well to parry the ball away for a corner kick
– 75′ referee stops play for Sandilands to receive medical assistance
– 73′ Substitution for Pirates: Pule makes way for Abel Mabaso
– 72′ corner kick for Pirates and it turns into another one
– 68′ chance for Chiefs, but Billiat doesn’t connect well with the ball
– 61′ GOAAAL! Castro grabs the equaliser for Chiefs from close range!
– 58′ Substitution for Pirates: Paseka Mako comes on for Dlamini
–– 57′ Cardoso shoots wide from close range
– 55′ This time it’s Pirates who appeal for the penalty and again the referee waves play on
– 53′ Chiefs appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on
– 50′ RED CARD! Dube is given his marching orders for a second bookable offence!
– the second half is underway
Substitution for Chiefs: Katsande makes way for Dumisani Zuma
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Orlando Pirates
– 35′ GOAAAL! Makaringe breaks the deadlock by firing home from close range. Lorch with an assist
– 33′ Lorch is booked for a foul on Billiat
– 26′ Castro is denied by Sandilands
– 18′ Blom is booked for a foul on Maela
– kick off
Starting XI:
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Blom, Katsande, Maluleka, Manyama, Nurković, Billiat, Castro
Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Jele, Maela, Nyauza, Dube, Motshwari, Makaringe, Pule, Lorch, Dlamini, Mabasa
Amakhosi come into this encounter as favourites having won five successive matches across all competitions.