Which Soweto giant will fall in TKO?

It’s been over four years since Amakhosi tasted victory over the Buccaneers in a competitive match. Ironically that victory came in the same competition in 2015, with Chiefs emerging victorious after a penalty shootout.

Will Chiefs finally break their winless run against Pirates or will Bucs continue their dominance over Amakhosi?

Whatever happens, one giant will fall on Saturday afternoon.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Sibongiseni Gumbi take a look at this game as well as other TKO matches taking place this weekend.

