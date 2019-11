Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The Team of Choice beat Bidvest Wits 3-1 on penalties to reach the last eight. The game had to be decided on penalties after 120 minutes of football failed to produce a winner.

Highlands Park also needed penalties to reach the quarterfinals. They defeated Black Leopards 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the Round of 16 match.

