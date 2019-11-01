Sundowns star Sirino charged with assault

The Mamelodi Sundowns forward will appear before the DC on November 11.

READ: It’s not about Chiefs, I respect the brand – Mosimane

According to the PSL charge sheet, Sirino assaulted Daniels and Furman by “striking them with his hand”, during their MTN8 Cup fixture at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 18.

Sirino has also been charged with contravening rule 54.3.5 of the rules of the game.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have been charged with contravening rule 54.3.13 of the rule of the complaint (vicariously) in that during the match they brought the game, the sponsors MTN, the complainant, Safa, Caf and Fifa into disrepute for the reasons stated in the charges again Sirino.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.