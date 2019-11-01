PSL News 1.11.2019 12:57 pm

Sundowns star Sirino charged with assault

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns star Sirino charged with assault

Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Gaston Sirino is set to appear before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee for an ‘assault’ on SuperSport United’s Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman.

The Mamelodi Sundowns forward will appear before the DC on November 11.

READ: It’s not about Chiefs, I respect the brand – Mosimane

According to the PSL charge sheet, Sirino assaulted Daniels and Furman by “striking them with his hand”, during their MTN8 Cup fixture at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 18.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have been charged with contravening rule 54.3.13 of the rule of the complaint (vicariously) in that during the match they brought the game, the sponsors MTN, the complainant, Safa, Caf and Fifa into disrepute for the reasons stated in the charges again Sirino.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
One for all and all for one at Pitso’s Sundowns 1.11.2019
EFF supporter reaches R100K settlement with accused in assault case 31.10.2019
Another ‘offside’ goal intensifies calls for VAR 31.10.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 