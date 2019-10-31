Sandilands aware of danger posed by dangerous Chiefs strikers

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands says he knows what Kaizer Chiefs strikers Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic are capable of ahead of their Telkom Knockout tie at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Having said that, the Bucs keeper says they will prepare thoroughly for the attacking trio and see the type of danger they come up with during the game.

“Any one of those guys can change a game, they got those qualities in them. They have unbelievable ability and skill and can do something out of nothing if required. We know it’s going to be a challenge, but we can only take it moment by moment on Saturday and see what kind of questions they pose on us as a defence on that particular day,” said Sandilands.

“We know what they are capable of, we will respect them. But as the coach said, we will obviously do our analysis and see where their strength are and maybe which situations we can manipulate them not to allow their strengths not to happen. So, we will do our homework and on the day see what questions are being posed and how effective we are in trying to impose on them.”

Having played with Billiat and Castro during his days at Mamelodi Sundowns, Sandilands added that it is going to be a challenge for the Buccaneers and they have to be on top of their game on the day.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge, we know that we have to be at a very good level. Because like I said, on any given moment those guys can change a game and do anything, they are very creative. I know two of them from the Sundowns day, I am not saying I know how they play and what they are going to do, but what they are capable of.”

