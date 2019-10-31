Maluleka confident of Chiefs’ win over Pirates on Saturday

The two Soweto rivals are set to meet in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

READ: Mental strength is key to winning Soweto derby – Katsande

“Pirates are very big rivals of Kaizer Chiefs and when you play against them you always want to be on the winning end,” Maluleka told the Chiefs website.

“For us it’s very important to remain focused and carry out the game plan, from the technical staff side. We cannot get ahead of ourselves. As a club, as a team, we have been doing very well and we just want to carry on. Because we know as a team where we are going.”

Maluleka played a vital role when Chiefs defeated Pirates in the 2014/15 MTN8 Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in September 2014.

He provided an assist in Amakhosi’s 1-0 win over Bucs.

“You need to take all the positives out of matches and use them to your advantage – obviously to boost confidence. Those highlights which are still lingering in your head, playing over and over, I do use them to build up positive processes,” concluded Maluleka.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.