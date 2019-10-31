PSL News 31.10.2019 01:43 pm

Baroka striker lifts the lid on failed Chiefs move

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Prince Nxumalo of Ajax Cape Town celebrates a goal (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Newly signed Baroka striker Prince Nxumalo says he was hurt by Ajax Cape Town’s reluctance to sell him to potential suitors like Kaizer Chiefs.

Nxumalo, who joined Baroka FC as a free agent after leaving Bidvest Wits, has revealed that he had offers from PSL clubs while on the books of the Urban Warriors but the Mother City-based club would not let him leave.

“Having conversation about clubs who wanted to sign me while I was at Ajax hurts,” Nxumalo told Phakaaathi.

“I knew about the interest in me and they would tell you a different story if you asked them about it and I couldn’t move and it hurt because I don’t understand how it didn’t happen, but I know and they knew teams were ready to sign me.”

Nxumalo hopes to hit the ground running at Bakgaga having been with coach Wedson Nyirenda for two weeks.

“I like how I was welcomed here at the club. I had a good chat with coach Gavin (Hunt) before I left and he explained that I need to go to a team where I can play.

“I am grateful to Baroka for the opportunity I need to regain the form that made me who are I am. This is a new chapter, a chance to start over for me, with good players I have had a chance to interact with here and we can do it together.”

