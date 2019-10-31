Another ‘offside’ goal intensifies calls for VAR

Sera looked offside when he received the ball from Lantshene Phalane, but the goal was allowed to stand.

READ: Celtic and SuperSport share the spoils

It was a second successive night in which an offside goal was allowed to stand after Tshegofatso Mabasa scored from an offside position in Orlando Pirates’ 1-0 win over Highlands Park.

These mistakes have put match officials in the spotlight this season and there are calls for an introduction of the VAR (video assistant referee) system.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo, who has joined the likes of Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane in slamming officials, on Wednesday could not be drawn to comment on Celtic’s offside goal.

“I was really disappointed by our defence and I thought we could have done a lot better in defending that (the Celtic goal). I heard they were saying it is offside but I did not see that and I don’t really want to comment. But besides that I feel we had opportunities to win the game,” Tembo told members of the media.

The stalemate left Phunya Sele Sele lingering on position 11 with nine points, while Matsatsantsa A Pitori are fifth with 13 points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.