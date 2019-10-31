It’s not about Chiefs, I respect the brand – Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane said that while his so-called ‘beef’ with Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp divided opinions, it did not take away the respect he had for the institution that was Kaizer Chiefs.

“Jingles” said Chiefs, who last won the league in 2015, were going through the same slump that Italian giants AC Milan and English heavyweights Liverpool were going through in their respective domestic leagues. Milan last claimed the Serie A in 2011 while Liverpool have not added to their 18 English top-flight championships for nearly three decades.

“They (Chiefs) have got supporters from the 1980s when they were doing very well. We all know that history and that is why they are where they are. That is why Manchester United is where it is. Liverpool had to revive themselves with the Uefa Champions League but they used to be in the same boat.

“AC Milan is going through the same thing, the red and black jersey has been there with Paulo Maldini. They are an institution and we need to give them the respect, and I give them respect. Don’t worry about me and Middendorp, it is not about Kaizer Chiefs, I respect the brand,” said Mosimane.

True to his nature, Mosimane then took a veiled swipe at Middendorp, saying he was proud of what he has achieved in the last seven years.

“I can also judge myself and look back at my last seven years and all that and then I can still say I am in the right space, I have done right if I want. At the end of the day, I should also calm down and says let me check what we’ve done and do we really want to be wrestling in the mud? Somewhere I have to keep calm and let the facts speak.”

