Chiefs’ Akpeyi recalled to Nigeria squad for Afcon qualifiers

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has been included in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Akpeyi had been overlooked since the Afcon in Egypt after coach Gernot Rohr criticised him for Algeria’s stoppage-time winner in the semi-final.

The Amakhosi goalkeeper comes in for Francis Uzoho who got injured in the Super Eagles’ friendly match against Brazil a few weeks ago.

Also making returns to the Nigeria squad are Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Mikel Agu and captain Ahmed Musa.

The Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC), Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/ESP), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor/TUR), Chidozie Awaziem (Leganes/ESP), William Ekong (Udinese/ITA), Ola Aina (Torino/ITA), Jamilu Collins (Paderborn/GER), Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Everton/ENG), Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Ramon Azeez (Granada/ESP)

Strikers: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr/KSA), Victor Osimhen (Lille/FRA), Moses Simon (Nantes/FRA), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC/ESP), Paul Onuachu (Genk/BEL), Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge/BEL), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/FRA).

