Celtic and SuperSport share the spoils

Matsatsantsa claimed the lead through Aubrey Modiba, while Phunya Sele Sele leveled through Motebang Sera in the second half.

The result sees United move up to fifth on the log table, while Celtic are up to 11th.

SuperSport started the better of the sides and it came as no surprise when they took the lead through Modiba in the 19th minute.

Modiba tried his luck again from a very similar position a few minutes later, but this time goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane was well-positioned to make a save.

SuperSport led 1-0 at the interval.

Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema made a change at the start of the second half, with Victor Letsoalo brought on in place of Lucky Baloyi, and they soon levelled the game.

Sera pounced on a cross from the right-flank and made it 1-1 in the 49th minute.

Both teams tried to get the winner towards the dying minutes of the match, but the game eventually ended in a draw.

