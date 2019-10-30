PSL News 30.10.2019 07:09 pm

Live report: Bloemfontein Celtic vs SuperSport United

Menzi Masuku of Bloemfontein Celtic and Evans Rusike of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United at Dr Molemela Stadium. (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership match at the Dr Molemela Stadium tonight.

Siwelele are winless in their last two league matches, having lost 1-0 to Black Leopards away in their previous game.

SuperSport are undefeated in their last two league matches, having drawn 2-2 with Black Leopards in their last league match.

Matsatsantsa are sitting in seventh spot in the league standings, having collected 12 points in eight games.

