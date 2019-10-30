REVEALED: Pirates defender’s message to Mokwena

Mokwena’s first stint as Bucs head coach has not started well, with the club lacking consistency, which has led to many asking if Mokwena is the right man for the job.

However, following their 1-0 victory over the Lions of the North on Tuesday, Mokwena shared his conversation with Mbekile during a training session on Monday, stating that the defender said everyone at the club is supporting him.

“Asavela Mbekile yesterday [Mbekile] said to me at training that, coach, whatever this is preparing you for is something huge, you’re being prepared for something huge. That was Asavela Mbekile, he came to me out of nowhere, he came to me and said coach, continue to work hard we support you. And for me, I am just at the service of this great club and players,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena added that the victory over Highlands is not relief for him, but rather pushes him to continue working hard.

“Relief, no, I just keep going and keep fighting and try to serve this great institution.”

