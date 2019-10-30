Phala apologises to SuperSport United

The 33-year-old left Matsatsantsa under a bit of cloud at the end of last season, having spent six seasons with the club.

READ: Players are frustrated with referees – Tembo

Phala, who now plays for Black Leopards, has now apologised for the manner in which he left SuperSport.

“I went back to the chairman (Khulu Sibiya) to humbly apologise for the way I handled myself. I was emotional,” Phala told the Daily Sun.

“I went to the chairman to apologise. I support this club; I have friends here and respect the fans. It was never my intention to hurt the club.”

Phala revealed that he still loved SuperSport and was sorry for the hurt he caused prior to leaving the club.

“They changed my life and I still watch their matches and celebrate when they win and score goals,” he said.

“To those, I’ve hurt, please accept my heartfelt apology. I regret my actions.”

Phala joined SuperSport from Platinum Stars in 2013 and clinched the Nedbank Cup (twice), MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup with Matsatsantsa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.