Middendorp explains why he attends Sundowns games

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Ernst Middendop (coach) of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he will continue to watch Mamelodi Sundowns games live “whether someone likes it or not”.

Prior to last Saturday’s game, Middendorp was spotted attending Sundowns’ games and also taking notes.

READ: Chiefs’ goal against Sundowns was legitimate – Safa

“From our side we like to position the camera behind the goalposts so we can’t get a view of the way the team is shifting,” explained Middendorp.

“You can’t not fully trust the TV production of SuperSport or SABC because the camera limits your view of the other players and movements.

“I will continue to watch the games live whether someone likes it or not.”

The Chiefs mentor revealed that he will travel to Port Elizabeth on Sunday to watch Chippa United take on Sundowns.

“But I will be there to watch Chippa United because they will be our next opponent,” explained the German coach.

