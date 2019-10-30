PSL News 30.10.2019 10:00 am

Chiefs’ goal against Sundowns was legitimate – Safa

Phakaaathi Reporter
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The Safa referees review committee has rubbished coach Pitso Mosimane’s claims that the goal scored by Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic against his side was offside.

Mosimane told SuperSport TV after his side’s 2-0 loss to Chiefs on Saturday that Amakhosi’s first goal was offside.

“During the match, when Kaizer Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler played the ball into the opponents’ penalty area, both Chiefs’ Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic were not in an offside position. Sundowns’ Musa Lebusa and Chiefs’ Castro jumped to head the ball but both missed it,” read a statement from the review committee.

“Castro neither played nor touched the ball from his team-mate, Frosler and this is evidenced by the fact that the ball never changed direction nor the trajectory,” added the statement.

“Nurkovic who was not in an offside position when the ball was initially played by his team-mate Frosler and that Castro did not make contact with the ball, the assistant referee was correct in not flagging for offside, based on fact connected with Law 11 (Offside).

“It then stand to reason that Nurkovic scored a legitimate goal. It would have been a different decision had his team-mate Castro played or touched the ball, then the goal would have been disallowed in that instance.”

