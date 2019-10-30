Referees comment lands another coach is hot water with PSL

Krmpotic becomes the second coach this week to receive a letter from the PSL regarding comments on match officials after the League wrote to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane asking to admit or deny the comments attributed to him by the media.

“The League prosecutor has given Mr Krmpotic five days to respond to the letters sent to him to either deny or admit the comments attributed to him in the media,” read a statement from the PSL.

Meanwhile, a group of journalists is said to have written to the League complaining about Krmpotic refusal to speak to them after matches.

