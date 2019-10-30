PSL News 30.10.2019 02:44 pm

Referees comment lands another coach is hot water with PSL

Referees comment lands another coach is hot water with PSL

Zlatko Krmpotic coach of Polokwane City during the MTN 8 1st leg semi final match between Polokwane City and Highlands Park at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor has written a letter to Polokwane City coach Zlatko Krmpotic in relation to the comments attributed to him on match officials.

Krmpotic becomes the second coach this week to receive a letter from the PSL regarding comments on match officials after the League wrote to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane asking to admit or deny the comments attributed to him by the media.

“The League prosecutor has given Mr Krmpotic five days to respond to the letters sent to him to either deny or admit the comments attributed to him in the media,” read a statement from the PSL.

Meanwhile, a group of journalists is said to have written to the League complaining about Krmpotic refusal to speak to them after matches.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Stadium invaders set to make public apology 29.10.2019
Mosimane in hot water with PSL over referees, Chiefs comments 29.10.2019
Komphela accuses match officials of insulting him 22.10.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 