Mabasa hands Pirates maximum points 

It was the striker’s fifth goal of the season for Pirates, giving his side a morale booster following some poor results ahead of their clash with rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this weekend.

It Mabasa’s fifth goal of the second, helping Bucs return to winning ways in the league since their last victory against Chippa United in September.

The tempo of the game was high from the onset, with both sides eager for maximum points.

Pirates got a chance to test Highlands goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni in the eighth minute by Justin Shonga, but the Zambian’s freekick failed to hit the target.

In the 14th minute, Vincent Pule got a chance to put Pirates in the lead, but his header went just over the bar.

The Buccaneers got a great opportunity to break the deadlock through Paseka Mako, but the striker hesitated to take a shot leaving the home side to recover after he looked like to have beaten them with speed in the 21st minute.

A great run by Mabasa was spotted by Shonga just before the hour mark, but the former Bloemfontein Celtic striker wasn’t able to steer the ball into the back of the net.

The chances were coming for both sides, former Pirates player Ndoro coming close to score three times in a space of two minutes.

Firstly, the striker saw his header being saved by Wayne Sandilands, before getting another chance following a goalmouth scramble and lastly, Ndoro took a snap shot just outside the box but Sandilands made another great save, with the action happening just between the 32nd and 33rd minute of play.

Just before halftime, Pule got another opportunity through a header, but he wasn’t able to beat Ngobeni as the side went into the break.

The second half began with Bucs getting a long range shot at goal through Linda Mntambo just four minutes into the game, but it went straight to Ngobeni.

Shonga got a chance to put the Pirates in the lead in the 52nd minute from a tight angle, but his shit just went across the face of goals.

The Lions of the North also went in search for the opener, with Mlungisi Mbunjana taking a long range shot, but it went wide. With only 10 minutes left, Pirates finally found the back of the net courtesy of Mabasa to give Pirates the maximum points.

Bucs are now on 12 points after nine games, while Highlands remain on 14.