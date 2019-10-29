Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Orlando Pirates

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Things will not get any easier for Orlando Pirates interim head coach Rhulani Mokwena as he takes his team to the Makhulong Stadium to take on in-form Highlands Park in an Absa Premiership clash on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants suffered a third league defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at Stellenbosch FC on Saturday and currently sit 10th in the PSL standings having only won twice in eight matches.

There away form is even more abysmal this campaign as they have taken only taken one point from a possible 12.

Mokwena is a coach under intense pressure and has urged the Buccaneers faithful to stick with the team.

“To the Pirates fans they must just keep on supporting their players, keep supporting their team, the team loves them, they love the team but you have to be gracious in defeat,” Mokwena said after his team’s latest failure.

“All we can do is go back to the training ground and keep working.”

Meanwhile, the Lions of North are one of the PSL’s form at the moment as they have won four of their last five encounters and sit in fourth place on the table.

Highlands have also built up a formidable home record this season, having taken nine points out of a possible 12 at their base in Tembisa.

The match at the Makhulong Stadium kicks off at 7:30pm on Tuesday.

