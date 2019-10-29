Mokwena confident Pirates will start winning games 

Orlando Pirates start into this campaign hasn’t been promising, but head coach Rulani Mokwena is confident that the team will get to its best soon.

READ: Pirates coach Mokwena not focusing on Soweto derby yet

The Buccaneers coach believes his charges have been playing very well in their last few games, but they have just been unfortunate not to get the desired results.

“We are knocking on the door, but the door will open. It has to open, I don’t know when, I don’t know which game, but it will open. We will win games, we have enough quality within the squad and we have enough quality within the technical team,” said the Bucs mentor.

“We believe in the players and of course we make mistakes and we made a couple on Saturday. And sometimes you make mistakes when you’re in a position where it’s difficult to recover. But isn’t it how we learn? Even I make mistakes and I’m not afraid to make mistakes. I’m not afraid to makes mistakes, I’m still going to make mistakes and I take full responsibility as the leader of the team. I don’t shy away from that, I put my hand up and the first one to say, ‘if anyone is to be blamed, the first one is the coach and that’s me’.

“I have to be able to take it and learn from it. I’m prepared to do that, I’m prepared to do mistakes and learn from those mistakes. It’s just unfortunate that sometimes when you’re the head coach, those mistakes you make are unfortunately not only affecting you, but others. That’s the unfortunate part. When we lose I put up my hand and I say I carry it on my shoulder.”

Mokwena will be hoping that his charges will start winning again when they take on Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium tonight.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.