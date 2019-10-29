Pirates coach Mokwena not focusing on Soweto derby yet

Orlando Pirates’ disappointing results might be a worrying factor, ahead of back-to-back Soweto derbies against Kaizer Chiefs starting this weekend, but Bucs coach Rulani Mokwena has made it clear he is not thinking about Chiefs at the moment.

Mokwena, who comes off the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday has put his mind and full focus on the team’s clash with Highlands Park tonight at the Makhulong Stadium, saying the Highlands game is the main focus and an important match for them.

“I’m not even thinking about Chiefs, I have Highlands Park next. I have them on Tuesday and you saw how difficult it was for Sundowns to beat Highlands Park. They are a hard-running team, very good at dead-ball situations. And they are a difficult team with lots of good players. Peter Shalulile up front, Lindokuhle Mbatha, they have plenty of pace,” said Mokwena.

“The starting point is analysing this game, checking it out and focusing 100 percent on Highlands Park. That is our most important game at the moment, not Chiefs.”

It’s been the same story for Pirates since the season began, with the club managing to play good football and creating chances, but failing to take advantage of the situation.

And now going to the Highlands match especially after losing to Stellies, the Bucs coach is looking at focusing on the positives and says his charges always give their best on the pitch.

“We gave it a good go and we always try to say to ourselves we give it the best we can. And if we lose we congratulate the opposition,” he added.

“But when you lose the match because the opposition won it, then as a sportsman you take it on the chin and move on. That is the story of today’s match.”

Meanwhile, Bucs face the Lions of the North with the team enjoying quite good form which has even seen them go to fourth spot in the league standings.

Owen da Gama’s side have collected 14 points in the league from eight games, while Pirates have only managed to secure nine from the same number of games.

