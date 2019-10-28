I’ve got a lot of files to drop on Middendorp – Pitso

“I’ve got a lot against him,” Mosimane said of his counterpart Ernst Middendorp who is celebrating his 61st birthday today.

The so-called beef between the Mamelodi Sundowns mentor and Kaizer Chiefs coach began in the build-up to the Shell Helix Ultra Cup where Amakhosi beat Sundowns 4-2 before stealing all three points against the defending Absa Premiership champions, beating them 2-0 at the Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

“When he (Middendorp) spoke during Thomas Mlambo’s show, I also spoke. When he won against Benni McCarthy, he said ‘the honourable what-what-what’ and I told him about his tourism that he has been doing, seven years that he did and how he benefits,” said Mosimane.

Mosimane insists that he is not the one who instigates the war of words between him and the German-born mentor, suggesting that Middendorp is the one who starts it.

“ I don’t start but I will give back and I will never allow him to say anything because I have got more. Every day he speaks I will drop them. He was there in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee. Do you remember when he said the PSL is against him? And then he realised that this is too much so he decided to leave,” said Mosimane.

He added: “We stayed when did not benefit, but he left. If he gives me, I give back, he knows that I will never let him go because I stand for myself. I don’t hold back because maybe I am killing my chances of coaching another team elsewhere, no. My heart is here and I don’t care who I fight (with), but for my team I fight.”

