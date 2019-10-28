Pitso left frustrated after Chiefs loss

This was after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chiefs at home over the weekend.

Samir Nurkovic scored the brace for Amakhosi, but his opening goal was considered controversial as the ball looked like it touched Leonardo Castro before reaching him and, if this was the case, then it should have been ruled offside.

After the game Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp tried to reach out to Mosimane, calling him a “decorated coach”, but Mosimane was having none of it.

“Is he sweetening me up? He (Middendorp0 is one of the luckiest coaches. The goal that they scored was offside. The first person to touch it was Castro. They benefited from the linesman’s mistake. Do you (interviewer) want to justify how many times Kaizer Chiefs win with the referees’ mistakes?” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“I will give the benefit of the doubt if we play against AmaZulu or Golden Arrows. [But] against Kaizer Chiefs there is no space. There is no benefit of doubt for Kaizer Chiefs because they have benefited a lot.”

Mosimane believes that his tactics were spot on, but was left down by his side’s poor finishing.

“If the tactics are not right, we cannot create all those opportunities. If the tactics were not right, then they could have easily scored the four goals they scored at FNB in the [Shell Helix Cup]. We miss chances, we miss chances, we miss chances,” he added.

“We were a little bit unlucky or we can say they were lucky. We didn’t put one inside to change the game. We keep playing, we keep fighting.”

Mosimane added that despite the loss to Chiefs, the league title race was still wide open.

“We don’t have to beat Kaizer Chiefs to win the league. Excuse me? There are 23 games for us to left. It’s ok we can lose. So what?”

