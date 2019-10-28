Pirates coach Mokwena gracious in defeat

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena says they expected Stellenbosch FC to make some changes from their first encounter after the Absa Premiership newcomers edged them 1-0 in a league encounter at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The loss came just after a week after Pirates beat the Cape side by the same scoreline in the Telkom Knockout.

Following this result, Bucs now find themselves having only registered nine points in eight games in the league, while Stellies go to 10 points after nine games.

“As expected, we expected the changes that they made, maybe structurally change in formation they went for five at the back instead of four like in the last match. But still, the principles of play and the game method, it’s the way Steve Barker plays, it’s the way Stellenbosch plays,” said Mokwena.

“I think we will just have to congratulate them, be gracious and say we lost to a more deserving opponent. I don’t want to say a better team, but a more deserving opponent.”

The winning goal came after a defensive error by Alfred Ndengane, who was playing alongside captain for the day Ntsikelelo Nyauza in the absence of skipper Happy Jele who was out with a suspension.

Asked if they missed Jele at the back, Mokwena was quick to answer, saying that they don’t complain when their regulars are not available and how the players on the day performed before congratulating Stellies for the win.

“We don’t miss anybody at Pirates, we go on – we don’t complain, we have to just keep soldiering on. We love all our players, we support all our players and they did the best they could. The entire team did well, they fought hard, not just the centreback pairing but everybody gave the best they could,” he continued.

“And that’s the least we can ask from our players, if they give their best and they do their best we congratulate them and congratulate the opponents. If you give your best and still lose the game you still have to congratulate your opponents.”

The Buccaneers will now be looking to get a positive result when they visit Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday evening.

