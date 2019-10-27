Zwane fails fitness test ahead of Chiefs and Sundowns clash

Zwane was doubtful after he sustained an injury in his side’s last match.

The forward failed a late fitness test before the game against Chiefs as coach Pitso Mosimane’s side seek revenge on the Soweto giants.

Chiefs beat Sundowns 4-2 the last time the two sides met at the FNB Stadium in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup.

Mosimane indicated that he would like to humiliate Chiefs in their league time with the Glamour Boys.

Sundowns will host Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

