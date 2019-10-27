City exit door looms for Benni

McCarthy’s side have not won in nine games after losing 1-0 to Maritzburg United at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has called on his players to step up so the club doesn’t fall into the relegation zone.

“Of course I’m worried, I’ve never been in this situation before. The longer it goes on, the more desperate it all becomes,” the coach said.

“There are going to have to be changes and it will probably start with me, and rightfully so. Maybe it needs someone else to come and change things around,” he said.

“We’ve got a good squad but we’ve got to find that unity that is missing again. That team spirit that was so good for us last season.

“It will be tough now motivating players for the next game if you feel there is little concern — they are more worried about themselves than the team,” McCarthy said.

“The coach ends up sounding like a broken record because he says the same thing over and over again.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.