PSL News 26.10.2019 10:32 pm

Highlands compound Chippa’s problems

Phakaaathi Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 26: Highlands Park players celebrate a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Chippa United at Makhulong Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park beat a sloppy Chippa United side in a night game at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday. 

The Lions of the North were not at their best on the night but did enough to collect maximum points against the Chilli Boys.

Given Msimango profited from a mistake made by the United defence when he pounced on a free ball in the box to open the scoring.

Striker Tendai Ndoro beat veteran Patrick Tignyemb from a long way out to extend Highlands leads and secure three points.

Chippa United looked disjointed when they went forward in an attempt to trouble the Lion of the North seeing most of their forward moves cut shot.

