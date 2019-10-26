Stellies sweet revenge over Pirates 

Pirates would only have themselves to blame having missed a lot of chances even and dominating the most part of the match.

However, for the home side, it was their solid defending and a sweet revenge for them after they lost by the same score line to Pirates a week ago in the Telkom Knockout.

Pirates threatened to score as early as the 15th minute in the game with danger man Tshegofatso Mabasa being allowed to turn, before pulling out a shot, but his efforts went just wide.

But it was at the opposite side where things could turn out good – with the home side striker Iqraam Rayners breaking the deadlock after defender Alfred Ndengane made a wrong pass and the striker made no mistake as he beat Wayne Sandilands to give Stellies the lead in the 21st minute.

A few moments later, Rayners was at it again, this time putting fellow teammate Waseem Isaacs for a shot, but Sandilands was able to make a save this time around.

The game went on with Stellies looking to extend their lead, while Bucs played some nice combination play, which did not come into effect going into half-time.

In the second stanza, Bucs coach Rulani Mokwena made a double change in search for a man equaliser, brining in Kabelo Dlamini and Gabadinho Mhango for Fortune Makaringe and Augustine Mulenga respectively.

The tempo of the game went a bit up in the second stanza and with time not on their side, Pirates made more entries in the Stellies box, but still couldn’t get a goal.

Stellies meanwhile, kept defending very well with Pirates piling pressure on them.

A defensive error by Bucs gifted the home a chance to get get a second goal, but Isaacs wasn’t able to capitalise with his shot going wide.

Pirates story of squandering chances continued on the day, with winger Thembinkosi Lorch also failing to put his volley low from close range in the 71st minute.

In the end, there were plenty of chances that fell for Pirates, but still nothing came through for them as Stellies went on to keep all three points on the day.

