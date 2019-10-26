Pitso admits Sundowns can’t tame the ‘monster’ that is Billiat 

Billiat has been in fine form for the Glamour Boys this season, having missed only two league games for Amakhosi this season as they are sitting at the summit of the log.

“Khama poses a big threat more than anybody. He is scoring goals and that is why we like him,” said Mosimane, cheekily revealing that he is still interested in luring the Zimbabwean back to Chloorkop.

Billiat spent about five seasons with the defending league champions, winning three league titles, two domestic cups, the Caf Champions League and Super along with the individual accolades of Footballer of the Season, Players’ Player and Midfielder of the Season in 2016.

“He knows the secrets and we have created a monster out of him. We taught him all the runs and all the things. It reminds me of Pep Gaurdiola when he took Bayern Munich to play Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League. They conceded a lot of goals and who was the menace? It was Lionel Messi, the guy he has worked with all the time.

“Of course we have created [a monster] out of a talented human being. Khama is talented more than what we have helped him. He will give us problems because we have created a monster and you can’t manage it. You have to do what you have to do to minimize because you can’t stop him,” Mosimane added.

While Billiat will be Chiefs’ biggest threat, Mosimane singled out Gaston Sirino as the most influential player and has told the Uruguayan to keep his temper under control as he is quite an erratic figure at times.

“He is the biggest influence, all he needs to do is to manage his temper. Even Hlompho Kekana spoke to him but it is a difficult one because it is an emotional one for the players. But me as a coach I know how to remove myself from the emotions and focus on the game,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.