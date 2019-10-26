Bring on the ‘NBC’, I’m ready, says Mweene

Mweene was manning goals in Downs’ 1-0 win over Highlands Park on Wednesday night and with Amakhosi likely to unleash the trio of Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro who are dubbed the NBC, derived from the United States of America’s National Broadcasting Company.

“When you are called upon you have to perform. I am ready for that. It is the work that we put on in training and most of the things that we do at training are not always what you get in the game but we always prepare well,” said Mweene.

“I have passed that stage of having anxiety and that is why I am one of the senior players at Sundowns. For me it is one of those games like any other team in the PSL,” he added.

Two members of the NBC, Billiat, and Castro, are former Sundowns players but the Zambian international says it counts for nothing as they have grown to become better players at Naturena.

“They are different players because now they are playing for Chiefs so we have to watch their games and cannot say we know them from the time they played here. We have to know how Khama is at this point and we have to do our job. Even if the coach does most of the job for us we have to do our part as well,” Mweene said before he went on to diffuse title talks.

“We just played seven games and they have played eight so we can’t talk about the league at this point in time. We will start talking about the league but like the coach always says, it does not mean that if we draw or win against Chiefs we will win the league.”

