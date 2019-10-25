SuperSport held by Leopards while City’s winless run extends to eight games

United looked like they had the match won until the man in the middle pointed to the penalty spot in the 90th minute and Pentjie Zulu converted to level matters.

In the Mother City, Cape Town City’s winless run extended to eight games in all competition after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Maritzburg United.

The deadlock could have been broken a lot earlier in the capital city match if it were not for the woodwork that came to the rescue of both Leopards and United goalkeepers Jonas Mendes and Ronwen Williams.

Former Matsatsantsa A Pitori winger Thuso Phala was the first to be denied by the frame in the sixth minute when he was found in the box by Thobani Mngcwango from a well-weighed cross down the right flank. Phala did everything right to dodge the defensive pairing of Clayton Daniels and Grant Kekana but his effort could only find the upright and went into touch.

Last season’s Absa Premiership top Goalscorer of the Season Mwape Musonda did not look like the man who was firing from all cylinders last season when he and his striking partner, Mngcwango, beat the offside trap and the Zambian forward was on his bike, facing Bafana Bafana international Williams and he somehow managed to balloon his shot into the stands.

However, the goals eventually came and it was the hosts who drew first blood through Aubrey Modiba, who scored his third league goal in five outings. Modiba’s easy task was to tap in the ball past Mendes as his teammate Onismor Bhasera did all the spadework when he revived what looked like a diffused attack to launch a rather unexpected cross on the path of Modiba.

Lidoda Duvha then leveled matters through Chirs Katjiukua’s header from a corner kick to see the sides going into the break as they were at kick-off – at level pegging. Kaitano Tembo then introduced youngster Sipho Mbule and the national under-23 international had an immediate impact on the game with his touch of flair and scintillating skill.

Mbule dribbled through the midfield and found Jamie Webber open on the right. The youngster was in a good space to go for glory but he was not selfish and decided to lay off the ball to Thamsanqa Gabuza who made no mistake in front of goal, continuing his newly discovered form at United.

