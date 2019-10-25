Mdabuka goal hands Umoya full points in Championships’ Friday action

Having lost and drawn in the past two matches away from home, the Spirited Ones had to make sure they

pocketed the full points at home.

Ndiviwe “Diva” Mdabuka’s early second-half goal was enough, in the end, to seal the points for Dominic Isaacs’ side. But they had to survive some tense moments as Eagles pushed for at least an equalizer towards the end of the match.

With Friday’s win, Umoya moved to sixth place with 11 points after nine games but could fall lower down the standings depending on other results during the weekend.

For Eagles, the defeat added salt to would as the KwaZulu-Natal side are already struggling – they remain second from bottom pending Jomo Cosmos’ result on Sunday.

Other Fixtures

Saturday

Real Kings v FS Stars, at Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30 pm. Both have had a lukewarm start o their campaigns and need to start collecting points if they are to put a serious contest for promotion

this season. Kings – who had a disturbed start due to management issues – have won just two in eight games. They will be hoping to build on last weekend’s win over Richards Bay.

Ea Lla Koto have also won two in eight and are 11th in the standings going into this match.

Tshakhuma v JDR Stars, at Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30 pm

Tshakhuma are another team who have had a slow start which was technically brought on by the sudden firing of coach.

Since the new coach started, things have not gone well but a win over the division’s new boys could be the kick start they have been looking for.

JDR meanwhile remain the only team yet to lose in the division and are second on the standings going into this game. They will be looking to keep their impressive start going.

Uthongathi v Richards Bay, at Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30 pm. The Cane Cutters have picked up where they left off last season and currently top the standings after registering six wins and one defeat in

seven matches so far.

The Rich Boys were also a form team before former coach Brandon Truter left suddenly. Truter has since joined Swallows.

This is bound to be a cracker of a match. Mbombela United v Steenberg United, at Kanyamazane Stadium, 3.30 pm Tingwenyama have also had a slow start to their campaign with the major

changes made at the end of last season when the club was put up for sale believed to have had a negative impact.

But coming up against the new boys Steenberg could be the kick in the right direction that the side

needed.

Steenberg have not done badly for a new team as they are ninth in the standings with 10 points off nine games.

TS Sporting v Ajax CT, at Kabokweni Stadium, 3.30 pm. Abantu Bethetho are another team whose off-the-field issues seem to have resulted in a slow start.

The team has already gone through two coaches but McDonald Makhubedu seems to be the right it as he guided them to a big win against Cosmos last weekend. But if they are to be fighting for promotion at the end of the season they will need to also win against the likes of Ajax who are wounded after the defeat at Swallows.

Sunday

Jomo Cosmos vs Swallows FC, at Giyani Stadium, 3.30pm. Ezenkosi are in Limpopo for the last time as they will be moving back to Tsakane Stadium after Sunday’s match.

They are a wounded team and need to start winning if they are to ease out of the regelation places they

find themselves in early in the season.

Swallows are a tough ask however as they have just found their rhythm under Brandon Truter.

*TS Galaxy are away to Nigeria where they play Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup this weekend hence their game against University of Pretoria is postponed.

