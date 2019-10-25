PSL News 25.10.2019 04:54 pm

City midfielder hopes to reach personal best

Phakaaathi Reporter
City midfielder hopes to reach personal best

Surprise Ralani of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between Cape Town City and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on 15 March 2019 © Luigi Bennett/BackpagePix

Cape Town City midfielder Surprise Ralani says he is not happy with his contribution to the team’s campaign so far.

Ralani believes he has not reached his best this season and needs to work harder to make a notable impact in the team.

The 32-year-old is in his second season with coach Benni McCarthy’s side after returning from Europe having played in Sweden and Denmark for Helsingborg and LynLyngby Boldklubkby BK.

“I haven’t been entirely happy with my contribution, there is definitely a lot of room for improvement,” admitted Ralani.

“I have done my best, but I need to work harder to improve on certain things. I feel I haven’t shown exactly what I am capable of.

“But it will come, I just need to continue working hard and doing the best that I can do every time I step on the field of play.”

Ralani contributed to City’s success last season but they had a shaky start to the 2019/2020 season and the midfielder says they need to improve.

“If you watch our games, you will know that we work very hard for our goals but we fail to kill games off. We gift the opposition easy goals.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nurkovic back with a bang for Chiefs 25.10.2019
McCarthy reveals why he substituted Erasmus again 24.10.2019
Makola set to face PSL music for manhandling referee 23.10.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 