City midfielder hopes to reach personal best

Ralani believes he has not reached his best this season and needs to work harder to make a notable impact in the team.

The 32-year-old is in his second season with coach Benni McCarthy’s side after returning from Europe having played in Sweden and Denmark for Helsingborg and LynLyngby Boldklubkby BK.

“I haven’t been entirely happy with my contribution, there is definitely a lot of room for improvement,” admitted Ralani.

“I have done my best, but I need to work harder to improve on certain things. I feel I haven’t shown exactly what I am capable of.

“But it will come, I just need to continue working hard and doing the best that I can do every time I step on the field of play.”

Ralani contributed to City’s success last season but they had a shaky start to the 2019/2020 season and the midfielder says they need to improve.

“If you watch our games, you will know that we work very hard for our goals but we fail to kill games off. We gift the opposition easy goals.”

