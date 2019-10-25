Mosimane praying for referees ahead of Chiefs clash

The Sundowns mentor has always been vocal about Amakhosi being on the lucky end of referring errors and said while other teams do benefit from the errs of the man in the middle, the Glamour Boys seem to profit from a decision that dictates the outcome of the game.

When they renew their rivalry in the capital city this Sunday afternoon, Mosimane said all he could do was seek some divine intervention on the part of the referees.

“They (Chiefs) get the ones that decide the game. I have to pray for the officials who are coming not to make the mistakes that they have been making. They must book a player when they are supposed to be booked,” said Mosimane.

He also took yet another swipe at his counterpart, Ernst Middendorp, saying the German mentor is enjoying the benefits of poor officiating but he used to complain the loudest some three years ago before he joined Amakhosi.

“We must remember why Middendorp left South Africa. He was at the disciplinary committee every day. He said the PSL is against him and all that, he was complaining against the referees and now he went to Thailand on honeymoon and he came back and he is benefiting so why should we not talk about it,” Mosimane said about Middendorp, who was taking notes from the stands of the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Masandawana’s last two games.

“He has watched me all my career and he knows what he got every time he watched me. We can look back at the history where he was watching. And by the way, we don’t have to beat Chiefs to win the league, we are not emotional about it. They are a well-rested team, they have their feet up while we have games in hand because of the Caf Champions League. They are fresh and they are dealing with niggling injuries. They are not in the MTN8, they are not in the Champions League. We are not running the same race. They train and play and wait.”

