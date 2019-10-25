Nurkovic back with a bang for Chiefs

Nurkovic suffered an injury in Kaizer Chiefs away win at AmaZulu over a month ago and the cut above his eye needed a few stitches which forced him to sit out a few games.

The Serbian striker made a welcome return as he scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Cape Town City last weekend (Amakhosi won 4-2 after the spot-kicks).

“It was a wonderful feeling to come back and score. I was out for three weeks and it was a challenging time for me. I just could not wait to get back onto the pitch and help the team as much as possible. I am happy to have contributed with a goal against City,” the striker told the club’s website.

Nurkovic – who has two goals to his name since joining Amakhosi in July – could be a key player for Ernst Middendorp’s side in their crunch Absa Premiership encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon.

“We have played a number of big games already and we will be ready for this match. Our two games against a good team like Cape Town City (one in the league and the other in the cup) were tough games. For me, every opponent is the same, not the same tactically or technically but they are all good teams, and we need to prepare for them with the same intensity,” he said.

“We need to carry on doing things the way we have which has worked for us. We have respected every opponent and prepared well for each game and this game will be no different.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.