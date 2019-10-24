McCarthy reveals why he substituted Erasmus again

McCarthy says Erasmus asked to be substituted and he had no choice but to pull him off and field someone else.

The Cape Town City coach revealed that this was not the first time that Erasmus told him that he would like to be substituted during the game. McCarthy says Erasmus didn’t want to continue playing and came off in the game against Chiefs, and he had to pluck the player and put him on the bench.

“I am just a coach and if a player doesn’t want to continue playing I have no choice but to substitute him,” said McCarthy.

“If I have other players on the bench who are fit to play, I will take him off. He wanted to come off so I took him off. He asked to be pulled off in the last game as well so I substituted him.”

