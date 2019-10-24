Chippa boss builds a house for an 83-year-old

The Chippa United boss was touched by a story of the old woman who was staying in a shack and decided to build her a house.

“I know the pain of living in a shack. When it’s raining, you’re up all night,” Mpengesi told DailySun.

Mpengesi says he wants to build more houses all over the country for people in need.

“I’m going to build 10 houses in each province.”

Lungana will share her new house with her two children and grandchildren.

Human Settlement deputy minister Pam Tshwete says her department was aware that Lungana and her family needed a home and she is happy that Mpengesi stepped in to help.

“We promised to help her and now we are fulfilling the promise, thanks to Chippa,” said Tshwete.

