Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Highlands Park

It is that time of the season when the Brazilians’ fixture list is piling up due to their CAF Champions League commitments. As such, Pitso Mosimane’s men are having to play catch-up in the league with the Highlands clash followed by a mouthwatering encounter with top-of-the-table Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

And Mosimane is all too aware that his side can ill-afford to have one eye on that meeting with the Amakhosi with an equally crucial three points at stake when they come up against the Lions of the North.

“For us, Highlands game gives us three points. The Chiefs game is also three points if you win. If you start focusing on the Chiefs game you are being emotional,” Mosimane told Sowetan Live.

“I told the boys I hope no one is talking about Chiefs because we don’t have to win against Chiefs to win the league. To win against them is bragging rights and a game everybody is expecting.”

If Sundowns win those two fixtures, they will go top of the log – at least for the time being – with Bidvest Wits on CAF Confederations Cup duty this weekend.

Mosimane’s men will be riding on the crest of a wave of confidence following their 5-0 hammering of AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout on Sunday. Meanwhile, Owen da Gama’s side will be relieved to have scraped through to the next round with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Black Leopards.

Counting against Da Gama’s side will be the fact they had to play an extra thirty minutes due to their Telkom Knockout tie having gone to extra-time unlike the Brazilians.

The last time the sides met back in January, Sundowns claimed a 2-1 victory.

