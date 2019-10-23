Confirmed: TKO Soweto derby moved to Moses Mabhida Stadium

Phakaaathi reported earlier that the Premier Soccer League might be forced to move the Soweto Derby clash to another venue because the FNB Stadium will be hosting the Soweto Marathon on Sunday, a day after Chiefs and Pirates are set to meet in the Telkom Knockout Cup tie.

A Phakaaathi source learned that Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung hinted at having the fixture moved to Durban on 2 November 2019.

Mbombela stadium was another venue favoured to host the tie between the Soweto giants however SuperSport United will host Golden Arrows later that evening at the Mpumalanga.

While Chippa United will face Mamelodi Sundowns on 3 November 2019 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

