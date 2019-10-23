PSL News 23.10.2019 07:14 pm

Confirmed: TKO Soweto derby moved to Moses Mabhida Stadium

Phakaaathi Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 27: Lazarous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs during the Carling Black Label Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

The PSL has announced that the Soweto Derby Telkom Knockout match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Phakaaathi reported earlier that the Premier Soccer League might be forced to move the Soweto Derby clash to another venue because the FNB Stadium will be hosting the Soweto Marathon on Sunday, a day after Chiefs and Pirates are set to meet in the Telkom Knockout Cup tie.

A Phakaaathi source learned that Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung hinted at having the fixture moved to Durban on 2 November 2019.

Mbombela stadium was another venue favoured to host the tie between the Soweto giants however SuperSport United will host Golden Arrows later that evening at the Mpumalanga.

While Chippa United will face Mamelodi Sundowns on 3 November 2019 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

