Pirates star parts ways with agent after failed overseas move

Lorch won the player of the year and players’ player award at the end of last season, attracting interest from clubs in France.

The Bafana Bafana forward expressed his disappointment at not securing a move to Europe, but believes he still has a chance to sign for another club abroad.

Lorch explained that he is looking for a new representative while trying to win his first league title with Pirates.

“I don’t have an agent at the moment because I terminated my contract with Mickey. I am still deciding what to do going forward,” Lorch told Sowetan.

“I am close with Karabo because she is the one who first took me to Pirates. She still helps me when I need something and she does so even though I haven’t signed a contract with her,” Lorch clarified.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.