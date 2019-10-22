Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to meet in TKO last eight.

The TKO draw means Chiefs and Pirates will meet twice in a week, with the Absa Premiership Soweto derby set for November 9.

Chippa United, who earlier on Tuesday beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at home in the final match of the last 16, will host Mamelodi Sundowns, while SuperSport United take on Golden Arrows, and Maritzburg United face Highlands Park.

The ties will be played on November 2 and 3.

Chippa got Norman Mapeza’s career as head coach off to the perfect start as they took down Phunya Sele Sele, with Lehlohonolo Masalesa heading past Jackson Mabokgwane with 12 minutes left to seal the encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Quarterfinal draw

Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

SuperSport United v Golden Arrows

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns

Maritzburg United v Highlands Park

