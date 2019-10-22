PSL News 22.10.2019 09:51 pm

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to meet in TKO last eight.

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Luvuyo Memela and Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 27 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout after the draw on Tuesday evening produced a Soweto derby showdown.

The TKO draw means Chiefs and Pirates will meet twice in a week, with the Absa Premiership Soweto derby set for November 9.

Chippa United, who earlier on Tuesday beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at home in the final match of the last 16, will host Mamelodi Sundowns, while SuperSport United take on Golden Arrows, and Maritzburg United face Highlands Park.

The ties will be played on November 2 and 3.

Chippa got Norman Mapeza’s career as head coach off to the perfect start as they took down Phunya Sele Sele, with Lehlohonolo Masalesa heading past Jackson Mabokgwane with 12 minutes left to seal the encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Quarterfinal draw

Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

SuperSport United v Golden Arrows

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns

Maritzburg United v Highlands Park

