Live report: Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Seven other teams have already progressed this past weekend with draw taking immediately after the Chipa-Celtic game.

The Chilli Boys will go into the encounter with a new head coach at the helm as Norman Mpenza will be in charge for the time since being appointed earlier this month.

The former Zimbabwe international will have to lift a side that has not yet tasted victory in eight league attempts this season. Maybe a cup match without the pressure of playing for three points is exactly what the Chilli Boys need to arrest the slide and get their campaign going.

Celtic, meanwhile, have made a reasonable start to the 2019/2020 season and sit in ninth place on the league table, having picked up two victories in seven matches.

The teams have already played each other this campaign with a goalless draw the result when they met on last month at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.

