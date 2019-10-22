Telkom Knockout News 22.10.2019 07:14 pm

Live report: Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Boikanyo Komane of Chippa United and Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United at Dr Molemela Stadium. (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic battle in a Telkom Knockout clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium to secure the final place in the Last 8 of the tournament.

Seven other teams have already progressed this past weekend with draw taking immediately after the Chipa-Celtic game.

The Chilli Boys will go into the encounter with a new head coach at the helm as Norman Mpenza will be in charge for the time since being appointed earlier this month.

The former Zimbabwe international will have to lift a side that has not yet tasted victory in eight league attempts this season. Maybe a cup match without the pressure of playing for three points is exactly what the Chilli Boys need to arrest the slide and get their campaign going.

Celtic, meanwhile, have made a reasonable start to the 2019/2020 season and sit in ninth place on the league table, having picked up two victories in seven matches.

The teams have already played each other this campaign with a goalless draw the result when they met on last month at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.

