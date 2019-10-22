PSL News 22.10.2019 04:56 pm

Ex-Chiefs striker’s drug trial struck off court roll

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ke Yona Team Coach Mike Mangena during the 2016 Ke Yona Team Press Conference in Sandton Head Office. (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

The drug case against former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike ‘Sporo’ Mangena was struck off the roll.

According to SowetanLIVE the case against Mangena and his three co-accused was thrown out by the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court after the case was postponed with the state not ready to begin with the trial.

Mangena was arrested last year in November after police discovered a drug lab on his farm in Randfontein.

Police found chemicals used to manufacture mandrax on the farm which also houses chickens, goats, cattle and ducks.

The former Chiefs striker was released on R50,000 bail while his three co-accused remained behind bars as they didn’t have documents for being in South Africa.

Mangena confirmed that he owned the farm, but claimed he rented out the farm to a third party and he wasn’t aware there was a drug lab on his property.

