Chiefs star Billiat set to give back to community

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward has launched his Khama Billiat Foundation and through it he plans to raise funds to help the less fortunate in Zimbabwe.

“Welcome to the Khama Billiat Foundation,” read statement from Billiat.

“Our vision is to contribute to society by positively impacting on the lives that matter. Our mission is to make our foundation a vehicle to changing the lives of the less fortunate through sports tournaments, donations and fundraising.”

Billiat joins other footballers like SuperSport United forward Kudakwashe Mahachi who helps senior citizens in Bulawayo and also former Orlando Pirates and France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi who pays school fees for kids in Mabvuku.

Billiat’s Amakhosi teammate Willard Katsande and Warriors star Tinotenda Kadewere also host annual football tournament to raise funds for the poor.

