Cosmos worried but not panicking yet

The defeat saw Ezenkosi stuck at the bottom of the standings with six points after seven matches.

Jomo Sono’s team have registered one win, three defeats and three draws and captain Ange Lebahi told Phakaaathi on Monday morning that they are beginning to worry although they are not panicking as yet.

“If you look in the team, it is me and maybe four or three other guys who were here two seasons ago. The rest are new guys and it has not been easy to get an understanding going,” Lebahi told Phakaaathi on Monday.

“There are also signs that we are starting to understand each other and I believe we will start winning games soon,” he said.

Ezenkosi’s next game is against Swallows FC who got an important win against a hard running Ajax Cape Town side at the weekend and will be happy to have scored three goals.

But Lebahi is unbothered, saying both sides have history behind them and their current positions add to the pressure.

“We are both trying to move away from the danger zone which they are currently in. They won but they are still in danger like us. We are going to try and use this as our motivations and win the game,” said Lebahi.

Decide Chauke meanwhile scored a brace to help Abantu Bemthetho to their first win of the season and they will be hoping it was the turning moment they have been looking for.

Other results

Swallows 3 (P. Meso, S. Masina, I. Shopane) Ajax CT 2 (E. Rodgers, S. Ndlovu, og)

The Dube Birds ran rampant early in the first half and threatened to hand the Urban Warriors their worse defeat yet as they scored three quick goals in the first half. After Patrick Meso had opened the scoring, Sibusiso Masina and Itumeleng Shopane followed suit to give Brandon Truter’s side a 3-0 lead. But they then went to sleep and Ajax could have come out with something out of the game. Eleazar Rodgers pulled one back for the Urban Warriors and Siphelele Ndlovu scored an own goal on debut for Swallows.

AmaTuks 2 (P. Mahlangu, K. Mahlatsi) Mbombela United 0

Tingwenyama’s indifferent run continued with a 2-0 defeat away at AmaTuks who climbed to fifth on the standings. Mbombela remain in eighth with eight points after the same number games.

Pogiso Mahlangu and Kamohelo Mahlatsi’s goals ensured the win for Zipho Dlangalala’s side. netted for AmaTuks.

FS Stars 0 Cape Umoya 0

Both will feel they could have come out with something more the the one point but it was not to be as neither could find the back of the net to pocket the full points.

Royal Eagles 1 (N. Madonsela) Uthongathi 2 (M. Ndwandwe, K. Litabe, og)

The Cane Cutters cut their way to the top of the standings where they have a two points lead over JDR Stars with a game in hand. Johnny Ferreira’s team have had a wonderful start to their campaign and flew to 18 points after the win. It was Menzi Ndwandwe who opened the scoring but his effort was later cancelled out when Nkanyiso Madonsela score for Eagles. It was not to be for Eagles who looked to hold on for at least a draw when their captain Karabo Litabe scored an own goal.

Steenberg United 2 (A. Jobodwana x2) Tshakhuma 0

Tshakhuma’s hopes of getting their campaign back on track at the division’s new boys’ expense didn’t go well with Athini Jodwana helping the home side to collect the full points with his brace. Tshakhuma are however not too far off the leaders.

TS Galaxy 1 (S. Mdlinzo) JDR Stars 1 (T. Sibanyoni)

The Hammer Boys looked to have hammered their way to stealing the three points away at Kameelssrivier Stadium but Sizwe Mdlinzo was on hand to save a point for Dan Malesela’s team. Thabang Sibanyoni scored for the visitors.

Richards Bay 1 (Z. Mbokoma) Real Kings 2 (M. Wambi, S. Mcineka, og)

The Magic Boys continued their dominance in KwaZulu-Natal derbies with a win over the Rich Boys. The home side started well when Zephania Mbokoma put them in the lead. But Mbulelo Wambi ensured parity before another own goal decided the match as Simphiwe Mcineka put the ball in the wrong net.

