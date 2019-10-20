Pirates coach Mokwena impressed with team’s performance 

The Buccaneers beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0 courtesy of a Thembinkosi Lorch strike late in the second half to seal the victory for the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium. READ: Pirates through to TKO quarterfinals

“We created and maintained the chance creation and we still maintained a very good defensive stability and kept a clean sheet. Those are the positives and these are the building blocks. The Fifa break gave us time to work on our defensive scheme and our organization when we have position. And try to be compact to make sure that we are not vulnerable on transition,” said the Bucs mentor.

“For the Buccaneers, it’s more of the positives the team is creating so many chances. Somebody is going to be on the receiving hand of another couple of goals.”

Bucs and Stellies meet again in a league encounter away from home on Saturday.

