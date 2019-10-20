SuperSport sneak past Baroka after late drama

Barkoa, the 2018 Telkom Knockout winners, appeared to have made it to the last eight at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on the back of Mduduzi Mdantsane’s penalty in the 57th minute, but Grobler struck in the 6th minute of stoppage time, his eighth goal of the season in all competitions.

Grobler had also hit the crossbar with a brilliant volley, and this time made no mistake as he slotted home at the back post past Elvis Chipezeze in the Baroka goal.

Chipezeze had the better of the early part of the penalty shoot-out, saving well from Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels, but Gerald Phiri Jnr also blazed over the bar for Baroka and when Ronwen Williams saved from Richard Mbulu, the scores were level.

It came down to the final spot kicks of the shootout and Sbonelo Ngubane hit the post for Baroka while Thamsanqa Gabuza scored to send Kaitano Tembo’s men into the last eight.

