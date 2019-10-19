Pirates through to TKO quarterfinals 

Thembinkosi Lorch was the hero on the night for the Buccaneers, getting the most important goal in the second half to make a point that Bucs qualify for the quarterfinals.

It was not an easy game for the home side, as they found quite difficult to break a firm Stellies and Bucs missed plenty of chances in the first half.

With the crowd having made their way to Orlando, Pirates had their 12th man backing them, but things didn’t look quite good for them, but didn’t make their chances count in the first half.

It seemed like it was the same story in the second half, with Bucs dominating the game, but still didn’t utilize their chances.

It took a Lorch long strike from outside the box to seal their spot to the next round of the competition in the 83rd minute to raise the voices of the Ghosts with the game almost coming to an end.

Stellies tried to push forward toward the end of the game in search of a goal, but they didn’t go enough as Bucs went on to win the tie 1-0.