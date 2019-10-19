Chiefs through to TKO quarterfinals with win at City

But the match had to be decided on penalties after it had ended 1-1 after regulation time.

A Daniel Akpeyi save and a miss by Cape Town City defender, Taariq Feilies was enough to ensure Amakhosi’s progression and increasing hopes of ending an embarrassing four year trophy drought.

Chiefs started off well, creating some nice attacking moves but they couldn’t find the right balls to get the goals. They however had a big chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty on 30 minutes.

This was after Taariq Feilies handled the ball, deflecting Khama Billiat’s shot at goal.

But trusted penalty taker, Daniel Cardoso scooped his shot up and wide.

City were meanwhile lucky to have remained with 11 men on the field as Mpho Makola could have been sent off after pushing referee Abongile Tom in the ensuing protest over the penalty award.

And four minutes later, they went a goal down when Erasmus was given space and time just outside the Amakhosi box and he unleashed a stinger which left Daniel Akpeyi with no chance.

Amakhosi were yet again forced into making early substitutions with both Kearyn Baccus and Bernard Parker stretched off the park with injuries.

George Maluleka took Baccus’ place and Samir Nurkovic came on for Parker.

City looked more aggressive in the second half but their visitors were also giving as much as they took and could have found an equaliser through some chances they created.

It was however City who almost grabbed a second on 6 minutes when Makola had a chance inside the Amakhosi box but his shot hit the upright and went wide with Akpeyi looking beaten.

Dumisani Zuma – who came on for Willard Katsande in Amakhosi’s first tactical change in four matches – forced a good save off Peter Leeuwenburgh with a blistering shot from outside the box, the keeper tipped it wide for a corner.

Chiefs had other chances with the likes of Maluleka, Lebogang Manyama and Billiat having a go at Leeuwenburgh’s

goal but without any success.

With seven minutes left to the end, Chiefs’ persistence in attack was finally rewarded with Nurkovic with volley inside the City box. It was a brilliant team goal which started with Reeve Frosler sending I across from the right and Manyama setting it up for Nurkovic with a header and the latter made no mistake.

The goal forced the game into extra time which started a little nervy as the sides had become a little cautious in their approach. It ended 1-1 and the tie was decided with the penalty kicks.

Penalty kicks



Chiefs



Cardoso – scored

Castro – scored

Billiat – scored

Manyama – saved

Mathoho – scored

City



Seedat – saved

Nodada – scored

Feilies – missed

Dove – scored

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows edged Polokwane City 1-0 in the other Telkom Knockout last-16 round.

