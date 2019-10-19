Telkom Knockout News 19.10.2019 02:54 pm

Live report: Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs

Eric Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs and Siphelele Mthembu of Cape Town City F.C. during the Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at Mbombela Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City will welcome Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 clash this Saturday.

The Citizens are heading into this clash winless in their last seven matches across all competitions and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Chiefs come into this clash in good form having won their last three Absa Premiership matches including their 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in their previous game.

Amakhosi will be keen to end their trophy drought and clinch a record-extending 14th Telkom Knockout Cup this season.

