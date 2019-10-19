Live report: Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The Citizens are heading into this clash winless in their last seven matches across all competitions and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Chiefs come into this clash in good form having won their last three Absa Premiership matches including their 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in their previous game.

Amakhosi will be keen to end their trophy drought and clinch a record-extending 14th Telkom Knockout Cup this season.

